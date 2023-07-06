DMC Group LLC Boosts Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in POSCO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Down 2.2 %

PKX stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

PKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.