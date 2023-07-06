DMC Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $52.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

