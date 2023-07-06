DMC Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE SHOP opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

