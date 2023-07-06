DMC Group LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $438.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $450.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

