DMC Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises approximately 1.0% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,463,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

