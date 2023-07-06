DMC Group LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. United Community Banks makes up approximately 1.7% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DMC Group LLC owned about 0.05% of United Community Banks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

