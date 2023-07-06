Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 12,884,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,214,609. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

