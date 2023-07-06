Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.3% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.23. 393,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.