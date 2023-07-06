Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $229.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.72.

About American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

