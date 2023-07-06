Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

D stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

