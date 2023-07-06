Donald Zurbay Sells 1,666 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 624,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,181. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.