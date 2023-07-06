Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as high as C$4.87. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 8,891 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

