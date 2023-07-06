Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.00

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.23), with a volume of 86125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.26).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.84. The company has a market capitalization of £179.03 million and a PE ratio of 471.43.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 2,380.95%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

