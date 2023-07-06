Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,200 by Analysts at Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($14.60) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 108.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 952 ($12.08) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 862.60 ($10.95).

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DRX traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 576.40 ($7.32). 525,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 585.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 621.97. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.50 ($10.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,744.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Drax Group

Drax Group Company Profile

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.70), for a total value of £1,021,162.17 ($1,296,055.55). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

