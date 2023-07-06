DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.97

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.97 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 32.40 ($0.41). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 446,935 shares traded.

DX (Group) Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £193.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.57.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

