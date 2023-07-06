EAC (EAC) Trading 41.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $453,036.30 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00324990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012085 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, "EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151009 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

