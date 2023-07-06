EAC Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, EAC has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $453,037.97 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00320167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151009 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.