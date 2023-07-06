Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $184.04 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $186.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

