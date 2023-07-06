Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 3,567 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

BLOK opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

