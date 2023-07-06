Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 211 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.99.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.