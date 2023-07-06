Eagle Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

