Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

