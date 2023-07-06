Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 145.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 5.3% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.