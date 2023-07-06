Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $831.50 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.