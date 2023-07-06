Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $951,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW opened at $63.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

