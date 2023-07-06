Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 20,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SPYG stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

