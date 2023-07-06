Eagle Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $276.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

