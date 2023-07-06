Eagle Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after buying an additional 347,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

