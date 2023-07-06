East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 210,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,125 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $10.85 on Thursday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.