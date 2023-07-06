Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Up to $25.67

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $27.24. Ebix shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 189,037 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ebix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.76 million during the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 411.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

