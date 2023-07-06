Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
EKSO has been the topic of several other research reports. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of EKSO opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics
In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
