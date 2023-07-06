Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.1% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $465.88. 666,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

