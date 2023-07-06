ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0800 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. ELIS has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $682.53 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,968.75 or 0.99963444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07930455 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,978.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

