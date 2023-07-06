Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ELMUF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Further Reading

