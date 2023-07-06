Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $49,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 53,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.