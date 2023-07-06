Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Eneti Price Performance

Shares of Eneti stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 180,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Eneti has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $474.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 43.52%. Research analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eneti by 497.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eneti during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NETI shares. Citigroup downgraded Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Eneti

(Free Report)

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.