Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $37,451.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $197,302 over the last 90 days. 39.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enfusion by 1,523.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 333,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enfusion by 78.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 533,198 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 269.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

