Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.