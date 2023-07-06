Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.70. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

