Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 6th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ARLLF, AWH, BKSY, BVXV, CARM)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 6th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

