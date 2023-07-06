Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 6th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ARLLF, AWH, BKSY, BVXV, CARM)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 6th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.