Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) PT Lowered to $78.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

