ERC20 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69.01 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $69.01 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 56% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,192.98 or 1.00129592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01110417 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,278.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

