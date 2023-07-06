Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $234.88 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $234.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $19.27 or 0.00063650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,280.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00323490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $284.34 or 0.00939035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00552325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00142950 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,757,666 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

