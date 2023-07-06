EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Down to $10.30

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.00. EVE shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 8,844 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

EVE Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EVE by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

