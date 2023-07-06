EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,298 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $15,134.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, June 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $51,631.74.
EverCommerce Trading Down 1.4 %
EVCM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 86,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
