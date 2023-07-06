EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,298 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $15,134.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Saturday, June 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $51,631.74.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.4 %

EVCM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 86,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

About EverCommerce

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.