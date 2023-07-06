EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares in the company, valued at $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $51,631.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock worth $404,161. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EverCommerce
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EverCommerce Stock Down 2.7 %
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Articles
