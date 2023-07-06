EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares in the company, valued at $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $51,631.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock worth $404,161. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,998. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

