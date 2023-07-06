Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carisma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARM stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

