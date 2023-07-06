Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.0928 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and approximately $645,322.58 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

