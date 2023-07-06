Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $38,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $791.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.60. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $815.64.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

