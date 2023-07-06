Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$982.67 and last traded at C$985.98. Approximately 18,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 59,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$991.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$968.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$906.52. The stock has a market cap of C$22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 168.6711864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

